Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment

By Hoda Khalil, Contract Instructor and Postdoctoral fellow, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Kevin Dick, Research Associate in Data Science, Carleton University
While it seems lucrative to move to cities that offer higher salaries and better quality of life, Canadians should consider some key factors before changing jobs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


