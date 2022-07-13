Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment
By Hoda Khalil, Contract Instructor and Postdoctoral fellow, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Kevin Dick, Research Associate in Data Science, Carleton University
While it seems lucrative to move to cities that offer higher salaries and better quality of life, Canadians should consider some key factors before changing jobs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 13, 2022