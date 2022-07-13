Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Immediately release journalist sentenced to eight years on bogus “state treason” charges

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that a court in Belarus sentenced Belsat TV journalist Katsyaryna Andreeva to eight years in prison on bogus “state treason” charges, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s repressive apparatus continues to try to grind brave journalists and activists to dust. Every day brings a […] The post Belarus: Immediately release journalist sentenced to eight years on bogus “state treason” charges appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


