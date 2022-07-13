Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East: President Biden must condemn systematic human rights violations during visit to region

By Amnesty International
President Joe Biden must fulfil his promise to put human rights at the centre of his first visit to the Middle East and North Africa since taking office and do everything in his power to press for immediate and substantive change, Amnesty International said today. Between 13 and 16 July, President Biden will visit Israel,


