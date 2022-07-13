Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Transposing satire: Two literary translators of Slovak share how they find inspiration

By Filip Noubel
Two literary translators take on a book of Slovak satire, Daniel Majling's collection of short stories "Roosyan Klassiks," and reinterpret their work in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


