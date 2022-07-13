Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities must drop case against Ilya Yashin – latest victim of clampdown on war critics

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the Russian authorities have opened a criminal investigation against Ilya Yashin, one of the few leading opposition figures criticizing the invasion of Ukraine who remained in the country and who has been arbitrarily detained since the end of June, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, […]


