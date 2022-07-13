Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Charges against activist accused of aiding an abortion must be dropped

By Amnesty International
Charges against an activist facing up to three years in prison for helping a pregnant woman access abortion pills in Poland must be dropped said Amnesty International today ahead of the resumption of her trial in Warsaw tomorrow. In November 2021 human rights defender, Justyna Wydrzyńska, was charged with "helping with an abortion" and "possession


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


