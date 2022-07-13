Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

France Repatriates 51 Women and Children from Camps in Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young person holds an umbrella as he walks in the rain at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, on March 4, 2021. © 2021 DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images France’s repatriation of 35 French children and 16 women held in northeast Syria is welcome news. For these returnees, it means an end to hellish detention in camps for families of Islamic State (ISIS) suspects. But about 160 French children and 75 women are still arbitrarily held in the region in life-threatening,…


© Human Rights Watch -


