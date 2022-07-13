Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swimming in the president’s pool – palaces and power in times of crisis

By Kristie Patricia Flannery, Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
The storming of the presidential palace in Sri Lanka is a moment of powerful symbolism – one with many historical precedents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: Toll of Ban on Girls’ Secondary Education
~ Poland: End Prosecution of Abortion Activist
~ We have international laws to stop plastic pollution from fishing vessels now. Why are we not enforcing them?
~ What happens if you die without a will?
~ Former Oath Keeper reveals racist, antisemitic beliefs of white nationalist group – and their plans to start a civil war
~ James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer explains the stunning, newly released first images
~ 'The ultimate invader': high-tech tool promises scientists an edge over the cane toad scourge
~ Enforcing adult chaperones of teens at Splendour in the Grass actually undermines public health
~ When you pick your nose, you're jamming germs and contaminants up there too. 3 scientists on how to deal with your boogers
~ Hong Kong Delegation Faces UN Scrutiny on Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter