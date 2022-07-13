Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Toll of Ban on Girls’ Secondary Education

By Human Rights Watch
What Is Lost When We Shut Girls out of School? (London) – The Taliban's ban on secondary education has already caused girls in Afghanistan to lose 300 days of their studies with devastating consequences for them, their families, and the country's future, Human Rights Watch said today in a new video feature. The video features six prominent Afghan women: Tamana…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


