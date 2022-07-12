When you pick your nose, you're jamming germs and contaminants up there too. 3 scientists on how to deal with your boogers
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, Macquarie University
Gabriel Filippelli, Chancellor's Professor of Earth Sciences and Executive Director, Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute, IUPUI
Michael Gillings, Professor of Molecular Evolution, Macquarie University
In secret, in the car or on napkins, we all do it. And truth be told, it is so satisfying.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 12, 2022