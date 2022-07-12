Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied how the Antarctic ice sheet advanced and retreated over 10,000 years. It holds warnings for the future

By Richard Selwyn Jones, Research Fellow, Monash University
Share this article
Interestingly, we also found a major period of ice loss in Antarctica was followed by a period of gain, starting some 5,000 years ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Former Oath Keeper reveals racist, antisemitic beliefs of white nationalist group – and their plans to start a civil war
~ James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer explains the stunning, newly released first images
~ 'The ultimate invader': high-tech tool promises scientists an edge over the cane toad scourge
~ Enforcing adult chaperones of teens at Splendour in the Grass actually undermines public health
~ When you pick your nose, you're jamming germs and contaminants up there too. 3 scientists on how to deal with your boogers
~ Hong Kong Delegation Faces UN Scrutiny on Rights
~ When people say the West should support Taiwan, what exactly do they mean?
~ $1.5bn has gone into getting disadvantaged students into uni for very small gains. So what more can be done?
~ There are 94 million craters on Mars. Scientists found the one this meteorite called home
~ 5 years on, would an outspoken Australian-Muslim activist 'get Yassmined?' Abdel-Magied herself hopes change is happening
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter