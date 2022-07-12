Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NZ has reached 'full employment' – but not all workers will benefit from a tighter labour market

By Michael P. Cameron, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato
New Zealand has reached the lowest unemployment rate in decades but low wage workers may still struggle to negotiate an increase in wages.The Conversation


