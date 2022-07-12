Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facts and figures: Gender-based violence against Venezuelan refugee women in Colombia and Peru

By Amnesty International
Facts about Venezuelan people on the move: As of May 2022, more than 6 million Venezuelans have left their country. Of these, more than 5 million are currently in another country in Latin American. Colombia and Peru have received the largest number of Venezuelan refugees: 1.84 million people in Colombia 1.29 million people in Peru. […] The post Facts and figures: Gender-based violence against Venezuelan refugee women in Colombia and Peru appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


