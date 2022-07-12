Tolerance.ca
UN Chief Leaves Child Rights Violators Off ‘List of Shame’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pictures of children killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in May 2021 are displayed on the ruins of the Al-Saqa family home in Khan Yunis, Gaza, June 19, 2021. © 2021 Sipa via AP Images In his new annual report on children and armed conflict, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported that Israeli security forces killed 78 Palestinian children and injured 982 in 2021, more casualties caused by any other armed force or group in the 21 conflict countries covered in his review. Despite this, Guterres failed to include Israeli forces in his annual “list…


© Human Rights Watch


