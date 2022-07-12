Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Light pollution is disrupting the seasonal rhythms of plants and trees, lengthening pollen season in US cities

By Yuyu Zhou, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Iowa State University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


City lights that blaze all night are profoundly disrupting urban plants’ phenology – shifting when their buds open in the spring and when their leaves change colors and drop in the fall. New research I coauthored shows how nighttime lights are lengthening the growing season in cities, which can affect everything from allergiesThe Conversation


