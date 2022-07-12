Why does love feel magical? It's an evolutionary advantage
By Benjamin Kaveladze, PhD Candidate in Psychological Science, University of California, Irvine
Jonathan Schooler, Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of California Santa Barbara
Oliver Sng, Assistant Professor of Psychological Science, University of California, Irvine
It’s not logical to believe your relationship is “meant to be.” But believing in destined love may have evolved as a way to keep couples together long enough to reproduce and raise children.
