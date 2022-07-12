Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does love feel magical? It's an evolutionary advantage

By Benjamin Kaveladze, PhD Candidate in Psychological Science, University of California, Irvine
Jonathan Schooler, Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences, University of California Santa Barbara
Oliver Sng, Assistant Professor of Psychological Science, University of California, Irvine
It’s not logical to believe your relationship is “meant to be.” But believing in destined love may have evolved as a way to keep couples together long enough to reproduce and raise children.The Conversation


