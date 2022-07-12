Tolerance.ca
Hotter temperatures increase violent behaviour in Major League Baseball

By Joël Guérette, Candidat au Ph. D. en psychologie cheminement recherche - profil psychologie sociale, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
Caroline Blais, Professor in Psychology, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
Daniel Fiset, Professor in Psychology, Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
We normally associate the arrival of warmer weather with positive experiences, such as vacations, walks on the beach and evenings eating on outdoor patios with friends. However, exposure to heat can also generate negative feelings that lead to socially inappropriate behaviour, such as excessive violence in sports.

When it is too hot, people become irritable and are more likely to believe that others are being hostile toward them. In response to these negative feelings, some people engage in violent and inappropriate…The Conversation


