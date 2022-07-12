Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Judgment Against Turkey for Ignoring European Ruling

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Private (New York) – The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) handed down a landmark judgment announced on July 11, 2022 against Turkey for its failure to carry out the court’s order to free the imprisoned human rights defender Osman Kavala, Human Rights Watch and the Turkey Litigation Support Project said today. The court found in Kavala v. Türkiye, a case brought by the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, that Turkey failed to fulfill its obligation under Article 46(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong set to implement a China-style health code and contact-tracing app
~ Word from The Hill: 'Pandemic fatigue' takes its toll of mandates and even the expert health advice
~ Zondo Commission's report on South Africa's intelligence agency is important but flawed
~ Colombia and Peru: Abandoned by the state in host countries, Venezuelan women face increasing gender-based violence
~ Labor’s renewable target is much more ambitious than it seems. We need the best bang-for-buck policy responses
~ Iran: Arrest of High-Profile Critics
~ Online Learning Products Enabled Surveillance of Children
~ Indonesian Islamic College Bans Magazine Reporting Sexual Abuse
~ 20 years on, the International Criminal Court is doing more good than its critics claim
~ For the love of Thor! Why it's so hard for Marvel to get its female superheroes right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter