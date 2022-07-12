Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is foot and mouth disease? Why farmers fear 'apocalyptic bonfires of burning carcasses'

By Michael Ward, Chair of Veterinary Public Health and Food Safety, University of Sydney
Share this article
Foot and mouth disease hasn’t been on our doorstep since the 1980s. Keeping it out of Australia is a new national priority.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Labor’s renewable target is much more ambitious than it seems. We need the best bang-for-buck policy responses
~ Iran: Arrest of High-Profile Critics
~ Online Learning Products Enabled Surveillance of Children
~ Indonesian Islamic College Bans Magazine Reporting Sexual Abuse
~ 20 years on, the International Criminal Court is doing more good than its critics claim
~ For the love of Thor! Why it's so hard for Marvel to get its female superheroes right
~ The unconscionable prosecution of Bernard Collaery was an assault on the values Australia holds dear
~ James Caan was rarely a star. But he was a remarkable actor's actor who could hold his own among the greats
~ 'Why are you so scared of breasts?': how Florence Pugh's sheer Valentino gown provoked a discussion about misogyny and women's bodies
~ Not just ramps and doorways – disability housing is about choosing where, how and who you live with
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter