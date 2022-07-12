Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Online Learning Products Enabled Surveillance of Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios (New York) – The overwhelming majority of education technology (EdTech) products endorsed by 49 governments of the world’s most populous countries and analyzed by Human Rights Watch appear to have surveilled or had the capacity to surveil children in ways that risked or infringed on their rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released technical evidence and easy-to-view privacy profiles for 163 EdTech products recommended for children’s learning during the pandemic. Of the 163 products reviewed, 145 (89 percent)…


Human Rights Watch


