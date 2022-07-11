Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From shopping lists to jokes on the fridge – 6 ways parents can help their primary kids learn to write well

By Anabela Malpique, Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Deborah Pino Pasternak, Associate Professor in early Childhood Education and Community, University of Canberra
Debora Valcan, Murdoch University
Susan Ledger, Professor Susan Ledger, Head of School - Dean of Education, University of Newcastle, NSW., University of Newcastle
Share this article
A new survey of Australian primary teachers found almost 65% of teachers never asked students to write at home with the support of a family member.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Not just ramps and doorways – disability housing is about choosing where, how and who you live with
~ Twenty years on, the International Criminal Court is doing more good than its critics claim
~ 'Sometimes I don't have the words for things': how we are using art to research stigma and marginalisation
~ Researchers trained an AI model to 'think' like a baby, and it suddenly excelled
~ A dystopian or utopian future? Claire G. Coleman's new novel Enclave imagines both
~ Is Vladimir Putin the greatest Russophobe of all?
~ Climate change is white colonisation of the atmosphere. It's time to tackle this entrenched racism
~ Banning artificial stone could prevent 100 lung cancers and 1,000 cases of silicosis, where dust scars the lungs
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter