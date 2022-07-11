Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before

By Ajwal Dsouza, PhD Student, Environmental Sciences, University of Guelph
Thomas Graham, Assistant Professor, Environmental Sciences, University of Guelph
Share this article
Whether to spend money on outer space exploration or to apply it to solve serious problems on Earth, like climate change and food shortages, is a contentious debate. But one argument in favour of space exploration highlights benefits that do, in fact, help study, monitor and address serious concerns like climate change and food production.

As access to space increases, the potential for terrestrial benefits directly tied to space exploration grow exponentially.

For example, agriculture has been improved significantly through the application of space-based advances to terrestrial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Tory leadership election: what happens – and when – in the race to replace Boris Johnson
~ Antigua and Barbuda: High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex
~ Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar
~ How The Clash's Joe Strummer inspired progressive politics in his fans
~ Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII
~ Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts
~ COVID vaccines and pregnancy: a review of the evidence shows they are safe
~ Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven't translated into greater participation in politics
~ A referendum on electoral reform in South Africa might stir up trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter