Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tory leadership election: what happens – and when – in the race to replace Boris Johnson

By Tom Quinn, Senior Lecturer, Department of Government, University of Essex
Share this article
Boris Johnson’s resignation as Conservative leader has triggered the start of the process to find his successor. Rules setting out a two-month leadership election have now been confirmed by the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

The Conservatives’ leadership selection system is a two-stage process. First, Tory MPs hold a series of ballots to whittle the field of candidates down to two. This usually takes one to two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
~ Antigua and Barbuda: High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex
~ Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar
~ How The Clash's Joe Strummer inspired progressive politics in his fans
~ Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII
~ Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts
~ COVID vaccines and pregnancy: a review of the evidence shows they are safe
~ Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven't translated into greater participation in politics
~ A referendum on electoral reform in South Africa might stir up trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter