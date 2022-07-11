Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antigua and Barbuda: High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image High Court of Antigua and Barbuda in St. John’s, Antigua on June 1, 2011. © 2011 Press Association via AP Images (New York) – The High Court of Justice for Antigua and Barbuda struck down discriminatory legal provisions that criminalized same-sex relations in a landmark ruling on July 5, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The court found that such laws violated the right to liberty, protection of the law, freedom of expression, protection of personal privacy, and protection from discrimination. Antigua and Barbuda’s Sexual Offences Act of 1995 sanctioned “buggery,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
~ Tory leadership election: what happens – and when – in the race to replace Boris Johnson
~ Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar
~ How The Clash's Joe Strummer inspired progressive politics in his fans
~ Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII
~ Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts
~ COVID vaccines and pregnancy: a review of the evidence shows they are safe
~ Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven't translated into greater participation in politics
~ A referendum on electoral reform in South Africa might stir up trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter