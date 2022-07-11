Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remains of a Nepali migrant worker who lost his life in Qatar being delivered from the airport to his family members in rural Nepal. © 2022 Private Human Rights Watch recently accompanied a Nepali driver carrying out a somber task: delivering the body of a migrant worker who died in Qatar to his grieving loved ones. Despite Nepal’s arduous terrain and the frequent arrival of bodies at Kathmandu’s airport long after midnight, these drivers are present to load the coffin for the worker’s final journey home. “Sometimes there are so many cases that we have to rush…


