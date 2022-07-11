Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII

By Saori Shibata, Lecturer, University of Sheffield
The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has shaken the nation to its core. Abe was murdered while making a speech in support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidate in Nara in the run-up to last weekend’s elections – but, based on early reports,…The Conversation


