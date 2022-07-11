Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Email scams are getting more personal – they even fool cybersecurity experts

By Gareth Norris, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Max Eiza, Senior Lecturer in Computer Security, Liverpool John Moores University
Oliver Buckley, Associate professor in cyber security, University of East Anglia
Share this article
We all like to think we’re immune to scams. We scoff at emails from an unknown sender offering us £2 million, in exchange for our bank details. But the game has changed and con artists have developed new, chilling tactics. They are taking the personal approach and scouring the internet for all the details they can find about us.

Scammers are getting so good at it that even cybersecurity experts are taken in.

One of us (Oliver Buckley) recalls that in 2018 he received an email from the pro-vice chancellor of his university.

This is it, I thought.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The war in Ukraine: A no-win situation for the left
~ Space agriculture boldly grows food where no one has grown before
~ Tory leadership election: what happens – and when – in the race to replace Boris Johnson
~ Antigua and Barbuda: High Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex
~ Families Bring Home Migrant Worker Remains from Qatar
~ How The Clash's Joe Strummer inspired progressive politics in his fans
~ Shinzo Abe: the disputed legacy of a politician who dominated public life in Japan after WWII
~ COVID vaccines and pregnancy: a review of the evidence shows they are safe
~ Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven't translated into greater participation in politics
~ A referendum on electoral reform in South Africa might stir up trouble
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter