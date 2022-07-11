Tolerance.ca
Migraine sufferers have treatment choices – a neurologist explains options beyond just pain medication

By Danielle Wilhour, Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Migraine headaches currently affect more than one billion people across the globe and are the second-leading cause of disability worldwide. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. households have at least one member who suffers from migraines. An estimated 85.6 million workdays are lost as a result of migraine headaches each year.

Yet many who suffer with migraine dismiss their pain as simply…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


