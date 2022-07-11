Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 8 U.S. deaths from 2020 to 2021 came from COVID-19 – leaving millions of relatives reeling from distinctly difficult grief

By Emily Smith-Greenaway, Associate Professor of Sociology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Ashton Verdery, Professor of Sociology, Demography and Social Data Analytics, Penn State
Haowei Wang, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Sociology, Penn State
Shawn Bauldry, Associate Professor of Sociology, Purdue University
COVID-19 deaths tend to be more unexpected and traumatic than other types of deaths. A sociologist explains the mental health burdens facing the millions who’ve lost a relative to the coronavirus.The Conversation


