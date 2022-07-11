Gifted-student screenings often miss poor students who should qualify
By Bich Thi Ngoc Tran, Research Associate, The Dartmouth Institute, Dartmouth College
Jonathan Wai, Assistant Professor of Education Policy and Psychology and Endowed Chair, University of Arkansas
Sarah McKenzie, Executive Director of the Office for Education Policy, University of Arkansas
The big idea
High-achieving students from low-income backgrounds are half as likely to be placed in a gifted program as their more affluent peers, according to our new study.
Arkansas, like all the other states, has a unique process for identifying gifted kids. We wondered whether academically…
- Monday, July 11, 2022