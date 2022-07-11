Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Times have changed: why the environment minister is being forced to reconsider climate-related impacts of pending fossil fuel approvals

By Laura Schuijers, Deputy Director, Australian Centre for Climate and Environmental Law and Lecturer in Law, University of Sydney
The minister will be forced to either confirm or revoke decisions made by her predecessor that 19 coal and gas projects aren’t likely to harm Australia’s protected species and places.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


