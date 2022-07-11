Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Crackdown on Protests Creates Rights Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emilio Roman, father of two young men and a daughter who were imprisoned and accused of participating in the July protests against the government, shows a picture of his children at their home in La Güinera neighborhood of Havana, March 29, 2022. © 2022 Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images (New York, July 11, 2022) – The Cuban government committed systematic human rights violations in response to massive anti-government protests in July 2021 with the apparent goal of punishing protesters and deterring future demonstrations, Human Rights Watch said in a report released…


© Human Rights Watch -


