Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan Earthquake Response Overlooks People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Humanitarian aid is lined up for distribution after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi People with disabilities remain overlooked following an earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people in eastern Afghanistan on June 22, creating an additional humanitarian catastrophe. Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, with estimates of over 7,000 people killed in the past decade. With critical infrastructure such as water networks, schools, and health facilities destroyed, the United Nations Office…


© Human Rights Watch -


