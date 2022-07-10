Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainian cultural artifacts are at risk during the Russian invasion, but digitizing them may offer some protection

By Aaron Mauro, Assistant Professor of Digital Media, Brock University
Share this article
During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of a cyberwar has been a constant threat. The consequences of a breach extend far beyond a threat to national security. They extend and threaten cultural and artistic production — galleries, libraries, archives, museums and universities must be protected.

À lire aussi : Libraries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two-eared listening is essential for understanding restorative justice in Canada
~ The war in Ukraine shows it's time for a new way to ensure security in Europe
~ 'Stranger Things' shows how conspiracy theories take hold and do harm
~ Morocco - a top fertiliser producer - could hold a key to the world’s food supply
~ Former Angolan President Dos Santos Dies
~ South Africa's deadly July 2021 riots may recur if there's no change
~ June jobs report suggests Fed could avoid a recession – but room for error is minuscule
~ UN/Syria: Russian veto of cross-border mechanism a blow to human rights
~ European Court Slams Greece Over Deadly Migrant Pushback
~ The war in Ukraine has increased tensions between Kosovo and Serbia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS