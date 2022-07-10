Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco - a top fertiliser producer - could hold a key to the world’s food supply

By Michaël Tanchum, Associate Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations and Professor , Universidad de Navarra
How well Morocco manages challenges to its fertiliser industry will affect its own development and the stability of food supplies across the world.


© The Conversation


