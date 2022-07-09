Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Former Angolan President Dos Santos Dies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angola President José Eduardo dos Santos visiting Lusaka, Zambia on April 12, 2008. © 2008 AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File After years of prolonged illness, the former president of Angola, José Eduardo Dos Santos, died on Friday in Barcelona, Spain at age 79. A controversial figure, Dos Santos will be missed by many Angolans who praised him as the architect of the peace negotiations that ended the country’s 27-year civil war in 2002. But to victims of human rights abuses during his 38-year rule, Dos Santos was a ruthless leader who did not hesitate to use law enforcement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


