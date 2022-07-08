Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Slams Greece Over Deadly Migrant Pushback

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather in front of the Greek parliament in Athens during a protest against violence at the Greek-Turkish border on February 6, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis The European Court of Human Rights issued a historic ruling on July 7 concerning Greece’s illegal and life-threatening practice of pushing boats of asylum seekers back to Turkey. Eleven women and children, including infants, died off the Greek island of Farmakonisi on January 20, 2014, in what survivors describe as a pushback operation. They said a Greek Coast Guard vessel was towing their…


© Human Rights Watch -


