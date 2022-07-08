Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the V&A's new Africa Fashion exhibition is important – and long overdue

By Benita Odogwu-Atkinson, Senior lecturer in fashion design, University for the Creative Arts
Fashion is a catalyst to tell deeper, richer, expanded stories from across the African continent. We hope visitors will be inspired and assumptions will be challenged.

Christine Checinska, curator

A landmark show has recently opened its doors at the V&A in London, where exhibitions celebrating fashion and design from around the world have omitted the continent of Africa for years. In fact nearly 200 years. For the first time in its 170-year history, the V&A is holding an exhibition that centres solely on African…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


