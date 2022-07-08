Tolerance.ca
Cotton breeders are using genetic insights to make this global crop more sustainable

By Serina Taluja, Ph.D. Candidate in Genetics and Genomics, Texas A&M University
Products derived from the cotton plant show up in many items that people use daily, including blue jeans, bedsheets, paper, candles and peanut butter. In the United States cotton is a US$7 billion annual crop grown in 17 states from Virginia to Southern California. Today, however, it’s at risk.

Cotton plants from fields in India, China and the U.S. – the world’s top three producers – all grow, flower…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


