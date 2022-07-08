NASA's head warned that China may try to claim the Moon – two space scholars explain why that's unlikely to happen
By Svetla Ben-Itzhak, Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations, Air University
R. Lincoln Hines, Assistant Professor, West Space Seminar, Air University, Air University
A comment by Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator, sparked a strong public response from the Chinese government. But due to legal and practical reasons, no country could take over the Moon anytime soon.
