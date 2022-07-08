Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking a mental health day can be good for you – here's how to make the most of one

By Sandra Walker, Clinical Academic in Creative and Community Approaches to Mental Distress, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
When you’re feeling sick, you know it’s probably best to take the day off from work in order to recover and feel better. But while we may know how important it is to take care of our mental health, many of us may still hesitate to take time off work in order to do this.

There may be any number of reasons why you may feel you need to take a mental health day. Personal problems, poor working relationships and overwork are all common reasons – as well as feeling burnt out, overwhelmed and stressed. Left unchecked,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What science says about the best ways to cool down
~ Percy Bysshe Shelley at 200 – how the poet became famous after his death
~ There is no one Islamic interpretation on ethics of abortion, but the belief in God's mercy and compassion is a crucial part of any consideration
~ Three reasons for hope that South Sudan can find peace after 11 years of strife
~ Cotton breeders are using genetic insights to make this global crop more sustainable
~ Biopsies confirm a breast cancer diagnosis after an abnormal mammogram – but structural racism may lead to lengthy delays
~ Roe v. rap: Hip-hop artists have long wrestled with reproductive rights
~ What is originalism? Did it underpin the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion and guns? Debunking the myths
~ Cassidy Hutchinson and Greek tragedy show that courage is rare and cowardice more common
~ NASA's head warned that China may try to claim the Moon – two space scholars explain why that's unlikely to happen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter