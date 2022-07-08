Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is Boris Johnson still UK prime minister and how might he be replaced?

By Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
Share this article
While it has been widely reported that Boris Johnson has resigned as the United Kingdom’s prime minister, he has instead resigned as leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson has stated he will remain in office as prime minister until a new party leader is chosen.

As the Conservative Party’s leadership process is long…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 7 things the Australian Research Council review should tackle, from a researcher's point of view
~ Shooting of Shinzo Abe is a huge shock for Japan and the world
~ Boris Johnson breaks from his party in bitter resignation speech – what he said and what he really meant
~ Will Australia’s new climate policy be enough to reset relations with Pacific nations?
~ Cameroon: Military Killings Inquiry A Positive Step
~ Jamaica announces its first case of monkeypox
~ Shanty towns and eviction riots: the radical history of Australia's property market
~ Greater gliders are hurtling towards extinction, and the blame lies squarely with Australian governments
~ Raising the age of criminal responsibility is only a first step. First Nations kids need cultural solutions
~ VIDEO: Albanese tightens ministerial code, banning shareholdings and blind trusts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter