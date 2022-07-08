Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Albanese tightens ministerial code, banning shareholdings and blind trusts

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Assistant Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Caroline look at whether the political demise of Boris Johnson will affect our bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, and the fresh signs of the possible thaw in the China-Australia relationship. They also canvass the criticism of Anthony Albanese for his overseas travel, and the NSW premier’s defence of the PM.

On the domestic front, the NSW floods saw smoother federal-state co-ordination than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Australia’s new climate policy be enough to reset relations with Pacific nations?
~ Cameroon: Military Killings Inquiry A Positive Step
~ Jamaica announces its first case of monkeypox
~ Shanty towns and eviction riots: the radical history of Australia's property market
~ Greater gliders are hurtling towards extinction, and the blame lies squarely with Australian governments
~ Raising the age of criminal responsibility is only a first step. First Nations kids need cultural solutions
~ Boris Johnson's messy political legacy of lies, scandals and delivering Brexit to his base
~ 'They're nice to me, I'm nice to them': new research sheds light on what motivates political party donors in New Zealand
~ Some uni students want to be more than employees, but we're neglecting these would-be entrepreneurs
~ 'I did not dare allow myself to be vulnerable': Sandra Willson's memoir of incarceration is a tale of working-class resilience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter