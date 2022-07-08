Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Military Killings Inquiry A Positive Step

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers of the 21st Motorized Infantry Brigade patrol in the streets of Buea, South-West Region of Cameroon on April 26, 2018. © 2018 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s announcement of the opening of an investigation into the killing of nine people in Missong village, North-West region, on June 1, 2022 is an important first step in ensuring accountability around the alleged murder of civilians by government forces, Human Rights Watch said today. Cameroon’s army spokesperson Colonel Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo formally acknowledged military…


© Human Rights Watch -


