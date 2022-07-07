Tolerance.ca
'They're nice to me, I'm nice to them': new research sheds light on what motivates political party donors in New Zealand

By Max Rashbrooke, Research Associate, Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A number of court cases on political donations raises the question as to why wealthy New Zealanders donate thousands to political parties – and why some people try to hide their contribution.The Conversation


