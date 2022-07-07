Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's Ukraine invasion is slowly approaching an inflection point. Is the West prepared to step up?

By Matthew Sussex, Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
This lull before the next phase of a long attritional campaign will be a test of Ukrainian resolve, Russia’s ability to resupply, and the West’s strategic patience.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


