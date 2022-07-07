Tolerance.ca
'Screen time' for kids is an outdated concept, so let's ditch it and focus on quality instead

By Kate Highfield, Senior Lecturer, Deputy Head of School (ACT and regional NSW), Australian Catholic University
It is school holidays in Australia and, in many parts of the country, it’s also raining and bitterly cold. This means many children are stuck indoors and many parents will be grappling with how much “screen time” their kids are having.

As as early childhood researcher and parent to a four-year-old, this is a question I am asked a lot. How much screen time is too much? Should I be worried about how much my child is watching?

If I had magic powers, I would get rid of the concept of screen “time”. We need to be talking about screen quality instead.

