Human Rights Observatory

EU Parliament Adopts Landmark Regulation of Internet Platforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The European Union logo is seen on a portable mobile device in this photo illustration on January 22, 2019. © 2019 Jaap Arriens/Sipa via AP Images The European Parliament has adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), landmark regulation that sets rules for internet platforms across the European Union. The DSA is a promising step forward in respecting rights online. It introduces important measures to increase transparency by requiring platforms to explain to users how they moderate content, how automated tools are used, and how many content moderators they use for…


© Human Rights Watch -


