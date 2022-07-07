Tolerance.ca
Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister – here's who could replace him

By Victoria Honeyman, Associate Professor of British Politics, University of Leeds
Most prime ministers would have resigned over any one of the scandals to engulf Boris Johnson’s government. Johnson, never one for tradition or rules, rode out nearly every crisis – but the Chris Pincher affair was the final straw. Led by Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, over 50 members of Johnson’s government resigned in a day and a half. Johnson has now resigned as party leader, vowing to remain PM until a new leader is chosen.

Johnson was not a typical leader, and his successor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


