Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exercise can reduce stress and improve sleep – particularly for women with breast cancer

By Len De Nys, PhD researcher, Stress, Healthy Ageing and Physical Exercise, University of Stirling
Anna Catriona Whittaker, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, University of Stirling
When you’re suffering from stress, it can affect almost every aspect of your life – even down to how well you sleep at night. While it’s normal to experience stress over things every now and again, if it continues to affect your sleep in the long-term it can lead to poorer quality sleep and even insomnia.

This may, in turn, lead to other health problems, such as depression, cancer relapse and early…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


